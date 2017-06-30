Do you think that the iPhone 7 Plus' antenna is a bit, well, crummy? Join the discussion in the iMore forums and let us know what you think!

Whenever a new iPhone is launched, there are always flaws that are found and pointed out by curious and concerned consumers.

A few years ago it was the bending of the iPhone 6, but when the iPhone 7 Plus launched last year, there was some speculation about the antenna – specifically, how it might not be the best of the best…

emscapt47 05-28-2017 12:00 PM “ Folks has anyone else had any issues with your reception on your 7+? I have a g6 and a 256g 7+ (on T mobile) and have noticed I have more service on my g6 than 7+ some times.... Fyi they are side by side comparisons ...... Thanks folks...... Reply

Some people say they've seen a bit of a difference between their iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 6 Plus...

Not Quite Right 05-30-2017 08:16 AM “ I've not noticed a difference from my 6s plus and the 7plus one way or another. Reply

While others say they only notice a difference in the number of bars they would normally get...

metllicamilitia 06-02-2017 11:39 AM “ I've noticed a difference in number of bars but not a single difference in speed. Reply

But what do you think?

