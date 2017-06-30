Do you think that the iPhone 7 Plus' antenna is a bit, well, crummy? Join the discussion in the iMore forums and let us know what you think!
Whenever a new iPhone is launched, there are always flaws that are found and pointed out by curious and concerned consumers.
A few years ago it was the bending of the iPhone 6, but when the iPhone 7 Plus launched last year, there was some speculation about the antenna – specifically, how it might not be the best of the best…
Folks has anyone else had any issues with your reception on your 7+? I have a g6 and a 256g 7+ (on T mobile) and have noticed I have more service on my g6 than 7+ some times.... Fyi they are side by side comparisons ...... Thanks folks......Reply
Some people say they've seen a bit of a difference between their iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 6 Plus...
I've not noticed a difference from my 6s plus and the 7plus one way or another.Reply
While others say they only notice a difference in the number of bars they would normally get...
I've noticed a difference in number of bars but not a single difference in speed.Reply
I've noticed a bit of difference at work between my 6s+ and 7+, but it might just be due to changes in my building (more floors above being built out and creating more interference). there is a spot where if I walk out of my office to take a call probably 50% of the time either the caller can't hear me for a few seconds or the call will drop. Also have noticed the GPS tracking while walking with the Fitbit app is not as accurate. The line is a lot more zigzag'd than on the 6s+. I'm suspecting the redesigned antenna lines aren't allowing as good of a signal but who knows.