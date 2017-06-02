After you upgraded to the iPhone 7 Plus, did you find that the antenna was wonky at all? Join the discussion in the iMore forums and let us know what you think!

So you've just upgraded to your iPhone 7 Plus! The phone is pretty, the camera is sharp AF, and the untouched screen looks like it's sent from the heavens; but what about the antenna?

Some people online have speculated that the antenna for the iPhone 7 Plus is worse at providing consistent service than other cell phone models, while others claim that they haven't had any poor reception with their iPhone 7 Plus.

emscapt47 05-28-2017 12:00 PM “ Folks has anyone else had any issues with your reception on your 7+? I have a g6 and a 256g 7+ (on T mobile) and have noticed I have more service on my g6 than 7+ some times.... Fyi they are side by side comparisons ...... Thanks folks...... Reply

While there are those that claim their iPhone 7 Plus has better reception than most of the other phones they've used...

Larry Cook1 05-29-2017 08:07 PM “ I find my 7 plus has better reception than all my other iPhones. Reply

… There are others who have noticed a difference between their iPhones in one way or another…

Not Quite Right 05-30-2017 08:16 AM “ I've not noticed a difference from my 6s plus and the 7plus one way or another. Reply

But what do you think? Do you think the iPhone 7 Plus antenna is worse? Jump on into the iMore forums and join in on the discussion to let us know what you think about this topic!

Join the discussion on the iMore forum!