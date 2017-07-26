Will you be buying the newest version of the iPhone? Why or why not? Join the discussion in the iMore forums and let us know your opinion!
evanking52706-25-2017 10:32 PM“
Of course I, as well as many others on the forums, will be getting the next iPhone. But I’d like to play devil’s advocate and see who is thinking about skipping it this year and why. (I know it won’t be called iPhone 8, but for simplicity’s sake I’m going with that name for now)Reply
Abu Khadija06-25-2017 11:12 PM“
I'm planning on sticking with my 7 plus for now. I've heard that the 8 is going to be a little smaller than the plus and I don't want to go down in size. But than again I'm getting said no every year and end up upgrading anyway. But hopefully this year I'll skip.Reply
John Yester06-27-2017 08:33 AM“
I WILL be.Reply
Reader comments
If it's $1400 then I will not be buying it my max is $1000 and that is pushing it to be honest. I will stick with my iPhone 7 and when it finally bites the dust I will likely look for an Android alternative.
Yep!
Posted via the iMore App for Android
No, I won't be buying. My teen is the iphone fan and I took advantage of the current TMO $300 trade in deal and with the free 128gb to 256gb upgrade and got him a iphone 7 plus. Too good a deal to pass up. He knew the iphone 8 was coming but was happy to get a new 7. I even showed him a render of the iphone 8, but decided not to wait.
I will be, but not at full price. I'll get it on-contract at a discount. There is no reason to ever buy a phone at full price.