If you had to pick between using ONLY an iPhone or iPad for the rest of your life, which one would you choose?! We're making hard decisions in the iMore forums today and would love to have you join in!

There are some people who are diehard iPad lovers and cannot seem to get enough of their precious li'l 'Pad, but then there are others who are so attached to their iPhones that the idea of being separated from it causes extreme, cataclysmic, soul-crushing anxiety (heh, guess which one I am…).

Regardless of whether you're stuck like glue to your iPhone or your iPad, we have to wonder: if you had to choose, which one is your absolute favorite — or, better yet, which could you not live without?!

Ledsteplin 04-12-2017 01:43 PM “ I only use my iPhone at this time. I don't have an iPad. But am thinking about one. Which do you spend more time on, and why? Reply

Some people say that they're big fans of using their iPhone and Apple Watch together (without an iPad in the mix)...

Tartarus 04-12-2017 01:56 PM “ Same as you. Just the iPhone. And my Watch when it's convenient. Reply

While others say that their iPad is their #1 go-to when they're at home...

Annie_i6s 04-12-2017 03:13 PM “ Predominantly, I use my iPhone. I do use my iPad A LOT when I'm at home! Reply

But what about you?

Hop on into the iMore forums and join the discussion today over whether you think your iPad or your iPhone is closer to your heart!

