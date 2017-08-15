Are you someone who still uses an iPod every day? We're chatting iPods in the year 2017 in the iMore forums!

We've recently had to say goodbye to a couple of iPod models (RIP Nano, we hardly knew ye), but that doesn't mean that there aren't some people who still fall head-over-heels for their iPod every time they plug their headphones in!

So we have to ask: are you one of those people who still rocks an iPod in 2017?

bones467 07-18-2017 04:55 PM “ Just wondered how many people still used a iPod, with apple music, photos, etc all syncing across devices I wouldn't think my little iPod Nano would be used much - however I find it comes with me quite a lot while driving or when I get the train or walk etc as I listen to a lot of podcast and have a few photos saved, battery last FOREVER too! What about you guys/girls? Reply

libra89 07-20-2017 01:46 PM “ I haven't used my iPod in a while but I still have it. The issue I have with it is that I can get tired of music pretty quickly. I don't buy music as much anymore since I find it easier to stream. This thread makes me want to find my charger and charge it so that I can use it. Reply

davewilld1 07-29-2017 09:33 AM “ I have the most recent Nano. Use it every day while running and working outside. Bought a new one after leaving my month-old one in my pants pocket and washing them. Wouldn’t think of running with my iPhone 6s. Reply

