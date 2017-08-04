Are you someone who's constantly attached to their iPad, or does your Macbook hold a special place in your heart? Everyone is different, so we're chatting about MacBook vs. iPad in the iMore forums!

In the last number of years, it seems like more and more people have shied away from their traditional laptop for browsing on the couch or surfing on the toilet and have instead been drawn to their iPads to do almost anything their MacBook can (with a number of exceptions, of course).

Are you one of those people who had shifted from MacBook to iPad? If so, why or why not? We're chatting in the iMore forums to see why some people would pick an iPad Pro over a MacBook Pro!

Cella Lao Rousseau 07-20-2017 11:20 AM “ "For many people the iPad is the most accessible, approachable computer they've ever known. Prior to the iPad, computing was still intimidating for many people. File systems were a maze, layered windows were unnavigable, and trying to install or remove an app was a nightmare. Even the Mac, which was always amongst the easiest computer to use wasn't the easiest a computer could be to use. ... Reply

Some people say that their iPad Pro has actually become their primary computer of sorts...

Just_Me_D 07-20-2017 11:30 AM “ My 9.7” iPad Pro has indeed become my primary computer. In fact, I purchased it as a replacement for my old 2009 model MacBook, and for the most part, it has worked out quite well for me. Having said that, I miss not being able to do an iTunes backup or not having the ability to do a clean install of iOS. Other than that, and maybe a few other things, the transition has been pretty seamless. Reply

While others say an iPad simply won't cut it for the programs that they want to use...

firedept10 07-20-2017 11:44 AM “ I barely use my iPad. It just doesn't have the ability to run programs I use for design so I use my MBP due to fact it has the power of a full computer. I require that. Reply

But what do you think?

