There were a couple of Group FaceTime rumors swirling around after WWDC 2018, but now it appears that the feature won't be available for the public release of iOS 12.

And some people are reasonably bummed about it!

Quis89

Just read that Group FaceTime won't be released at the time of iOS 12's official public release. Definitely a downer for me as that's the only feature that really excites me with iOS 12. Hopefully we won't be waiting terribly long for it.

BreakingKayfabe

Messages In iCloud 2.0 AirPlay 2 2.0 Take your pick lol

