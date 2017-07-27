Are there some iOS features that you find less than stellar? Let us know what your least favorite iOS features are in the iMore forums!

Let's face it: We all love iOS, but there are a couple of little things here and there that are bound to bug us more than others.

Whether it's the Control Center, Siri, or whatever else, there's probably something that bugs you about iOS: so… what is it?

n8ter#AC 06-28-2017 02:05 AM “ I had a list of 15 things, but decided to delete it and just put one (to avoid being too negative): I hate the music App. The Shuffle and Repeat are hidden and I've literally had to show people how to access them, because the UI doesn't give them a clue that they're there. The default view is "Recents," and there doesn't seem to be a way to change that. That view doesn't show all of my... Reply

Some people say that they have literally no issues with running iOS...

Just_Me_D 06-27-2017 05:29 PM “ Hate? Nothing. Dislike? A few things. Reply

While others say their biggest pet peeve is the look of the signal bars...

TwitchyPuppy 06-27-2017 08:27 PM “ I still dislike the signal bars. I want dots back =( Reply

But what about you?

Hop on in and join the discussion in the iMore forums today to let us know Which iOS features seriously bum you out — or even which ones are your favorite!

