HOLD THE (i)PHONE: is this what the iPhone 8 is going to look like?! Join the discussion in the iMore forums and let us know if you think these images are all they're cracked up to be!
People have voiced their opinions and theories on what the iPhone 8 is going to look like for some time, but others online are offering up hints about the latest iPhone model design with a series of five images showing off what looks to be the latest version of the iPhone.
But, is it the official iPhone 8?
MizWylie05-18-2017 08:57 AM“
Exclusive: The world’s first look at Apple’s final iPhone 8 design in real life – BGR Supposed iPhone 8 mock up in the hands of a lovely person. ...Reply
Some people say that if this is the look of the iPhone 8, they aren't overly thrilled with the design…
Quis8905-18-2017 02:46 PM“
I gotta be honest...I don't like it. :(Reply
Smply_Rckless05-19-2017 12:07 AM“
Man, I just can't get over that ugly camera design. Hope they don't use it.Reply
While others say that the position of the camera is a bit off-putting to them…
MizWylie05-19-2017 08:38 AM“
Yeah, that camera position threw me off a little. It's like they used the 7 Plus as a test for the new dual camera and then decided the heck with camera placement.Reply
What do you think? Hop on into the iMore forums and join the conversation as to whether this is the real life or if this is just fantasy!
Reader comments
Join the discussion: Is this the real life, is it just fantasy? Supposed iPhone 8 in someone's pretty hand…
I'd buy a note 8 if this is the best apple can do in design. Trying hard not to jump on the Galaxy but the note 7 had me until it left and with that s-pen I'd go back if this is all we have to look forward to.