HOLD THE (i)PHONE: is this what the iPhone 8 is going to look like?! Join the discussion in the iMore forums and let us know if you think these images are all they're cracked up to be!

People have voiced their opinions and theories on what the iPhone 8 is going to look like for some time, but others online are offering up hints about the latest iPhone model design with a series of five images showing off what looks to be the latest version of the iPhone.

But, is it the official iPhone 8?

MizWylie 05-18-2017 08:57 AM “ Exclusive: The world’s first look at Apple’s final iPhone 8 design in real life – BGR Supposed iPhone 8 mock up in the hands of a lovely person. ... Reply

Some people say that if this is the look of the iPhone 8, they aren't overly thrilled with the design…

Quis89 05-18-2017 02:46 PM “ I gotta be honest...I don't like it. :( Reply

Smply_Rckless 05-19-2017 12:07 AM “ Man, I just can't get over that ugly camera design. Hope they don't use it. Reply

While others say that the position of the camera is a bit off-putting to them…

MizWylie 05-19-2017 08:38 AM “ Yeah, that camera position threw me off a little. It's like they used the 7 Plus as a test for the new dual camera and then decided the heck with camera placement. Reply

What do you think? Hop on into the iMore forums and join the conversation as to whether this is the real life or if this is just fantasy!

Join the discussion on the iMore forum!