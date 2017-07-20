Have you installed the WatchOS 4 dev beta 3 yet? Join the discussion in the iMore forums and let us know why you have (or haven't) downloaded it yet!

The latest dev beta for WatchOS 4 is available.

Are there features that you like? Bugs that are, well, bugging you? New updates that have you over the moon? We're talking WatchOS in the iMore forums today!

Just_Me_D 07-13-2017 05:29 PM “ 118952 Thanks to Combi06 for bringing it to our attention. Reply

Some people are hoping for improvements on things like battery life...

metllicamilitia 07-13-2017 10:10 PM “ It’s preparing now. Hopefully battery life is improved. That’s my biggest complaint with beta 2. Reply

While others seem to be having a few issues with the latest update...

Just_Me_D 07-15-2017 09:07 PM “ The latest iOS 11 Dev betas are working great on my iPhone and iPad, but the latest dev beta of WatchOS 4 drains my watch battery BIG TIME! I’m going to erase all contents and settings prior to going to bed tonight and then see how the battery performs tomorrow.... Reply

But what do you think?

