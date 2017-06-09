Is there a particular feature from iOS 11 that stands out to you? Let us know which new update is your fave in the iMore forums!

With WWDC making some big announcements this week, it's no surprise that all the updates with iOS 11 lead the charge with exciting new details, features, and fun.

But out of all the new things that are coming with iOS 11, is there a feature specifically that stands out to you?

We're chatting in the iMore forum to see who's excited about what in regards to iOS 11, which updates reign supreme, and where Apple might have really missed the mark.

Supersonic1107 06-06-2017 03:50 AM “ Apple pencil is my favorite...I love to draw & I would love to get a chance to use it Reply

badelhas 06-06-2017 07:59 AM “ The control Center is my favorite. Can't wait to see it in its final version. Cheers Reply

willboyce 06-06-2017 08:41 AM “ Still no dark mode Reply

