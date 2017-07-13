Have you heard about net neutrality before? Why should you care about it, anyway? Join the discussion in the iMore forums today and have your voice be heard!

If there's an altruistic bone in your body, you should care. "Net neutrality." Many folks in the tech industry have heard the phrase and know it well. Most regular consumers might never have come across it, but it's incredibly important to all of us who value an internet unencumbered by the hands of the government. American's who particularly value the First Amendment, take note! (Mike Tanasychuk)

We're chatting net neutrality over in the iMore forums and would love to know what you have to say!

iMore.com 07-12-2017 07:10 AM “ Net neutrality affects every internet user. You should know what it is and how you can help. Full story from the iMore Blog... Reply

Hop on into the iMore forums and become a part of the community — we're always talking about the latest Apple news, tech rumors and gossip, gadgets, gizmos, and so much more! See you there!

Join the discussion on the iMore forum!