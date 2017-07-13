Have you heard about net neutrality before? Why should you care about it, anyway? Join the discussion in the iMore forums today and have your voice be heard!
If there's an altruistic bone in your body, you should care.
"Net neutrality." Many folks in the tech industry have heard the phrase and know it well. Most regular consumers might never have come across it, but it's incredibly important to all of us who value an internet unencumbered by the hands of the government.
American's who particularly value the First Amendment, take note! (Mike Tanasychuk)
We're chatting net neutrality over in the iMore forums and would love to know what you have to say!
iMore.com07-12-2017 07:10 AM“
Net neutrality affects every internet user. You should know what it is and how you can help. Full story from the iMore Blog...Reply
Hop on into the iMore forums and become a part of the community — we're always talking about the latest Apple news, tech rumors and gossip, gadgets, gizmos, and so much more! See you there!
Reader comments
Join the discussion: What is net neutrality and why should you care?
How long until the anti-neutrality "just pick another ISP" people come in? How many ISP's are available for most people? Usually 2 or less. Satellite doesn't count as it's kind of already not neutral (insultingly low data caps, and you can't get it without a view of the south sky iirc. Cellular is the same deal with caps/throttling.
I'm not really one to say I know better than people, but most people didn't get why TMobile "zero-rating" data was bad, they just thought "omg I get to binge on Netflix without counting data!" not realizing that without net-neutrality, Netflix wouldn't have been able to double pay for their access. They paid to upload the data, but there is no reason any web company should have to pay to get that data from an internet backbone to the ISP.
Level3 and alike are the highways of the internet. Netflix paid to get on the highway. I paid for an exit from the highway to my house. Netflix shouldn't also have to pay to use my exit. That's what Comcast forced them to do. Netflix said "Here, we will pay to put in these boxes directly in the exits" but Comcast said not until they paid Comcast directly. The issue there is, 12 years ago, Netflix couldn't afford to do that, so Comcast would be choosing who streamed and who didn't, not the consumers. Hence no free-market, since people couldn't choose anything else as AT&T is just as bad.
couple of things about this. someone is going to "own" the internet it's either government or big businesses that invest billions in innovation and improvements looking to profit from those improvements. regardless of which one of those 2 entities is in control the internet will NEVER be neutral or "free". now that i have said that the ultimate truth here is that you can either have heavy governmental regulation of the internet (what we have now) or slightly lesser regulation and innovation and improvement from 3rd parties but you won't have both.