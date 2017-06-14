Is there a feature or two in iOS 11 that really stands out? Hop on into the iMore forums and let us know what your favorites are!

The iOS 11 update seems to be just around the corner, and after all those exciting announcements and features that were put on display at WWDC, it's hard not to be insanely excited for it!

Out of all the features that have surfaced with the announcement of iOS 11, is there one in particular that sticks out to you? Or maybe there's a feature that didn't make the cut that you would have loved to have seen in the update?

jekrispardgeek 06-06-2017 02:44 AM “ So iOS 11 was just announced recently, what is your favorite features? Reply

Some people are pretty pumped about all the new features that come along with the Apple Pencil...

Supersonic1107 06-06-2017 03:50 AM “ Apple pencil is my favorite...I love to draw & I would love to get a chance to use it Reply

While others – well, this speaks for itself:

willboyce 06-06-2017 08:41 AM “ Still no dark mode Reply

… But what do you think?

Are you super pumped about the updates in iOS 11? Is there one you're over the moon about? Join us in the iMore forums and chat with us about which features you think are top-notch, which you think are missing, and which you think are pretty gosh darn useless!

Join the discussion on the iMore forum!