Things get old and you replace 'em: that's just how the world works, but sometimes you have a hard time letting go of that one piece of tech...

Maybe it's an older iPhone that's still kickin' and you can't bring yourself to throw it out. Maybe it's a dented and damaged iPad from years back.

Regardless of what it is, we want to know, so we're asking in the iMore forums: What's the oldest iOS product you still use daily?!