Having an Apple product is both a blessing and a curse: sure, you have a brand new iPhone X, but then what about an iPad? And then of course you need a MacBook Pro, right? And some AirPods to go with all of that?

... riiiiight?

Regardless of how many gadgets and gear you have, there's always that one Apple product that's right out of your grasp: so we're here to chat about it!

Which Apple products DON'T you have (that you want)?

Just_Me_D

Sometimes I get asked to list all the Apple Products I currently have, but never the opposite. With that in mind, which Apple products do you not have? As for me, I don’t have the following: iMac 4K TV Beats products Magic Mouse iPad or iPad Pro devices (I gave them away) Apple Cases

Reply
Wotchered

Most of them !

Reply
TgeekB

I don’t have an Apple Watch because I prefer mechanical watches. There are others also mainly because they haven’t peaked my interest.

Reply

What's your dream Apple product?

Hop on into the forums today and let us know what your dream Apple products are!