Are you someone who's itching for a change in your iPhone's look when it comes to iOS 11? We're chatting in the forums to see what people want with the latest update!

With the announcement of iOS 11 at WWDC 2017, lots of people were holding their breath for new features (coughDARKMODEcough) and updates.

One thing some people were wondering revolved around the possible changes coming to the iOS interface – specifically, if users will be able to change their iPhone's "theme" similar to an Android device.

lanakaryatna 06-17-2017 04:45 PM “ I am so bored with iOS UI and can't change the theme like android Reply

Some people say that they doubt Apple would ever introduce something like that...

Tartarus 06-17-2017 04:48 PM “ Yes, it’s still not possible to make your own themes. I doubt if Apple will ever introduce that. I have been with iOS for a very long time and haven’t got bored yet. Reply

While others say downloading icon packs is a good option if you're looking to have a similar result...

metllicamilitia 06-17-2017 05:59 PM “ You can download icon packs if you’re ok with hiding the original apps and having a second delay in opening the apps. Reply

But what do you think?

