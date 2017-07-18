Would you spend over a thousand dollars to pick up the new iPhone? Join the discussion in the iMore forums and let us know what you think!

The new iPhone is just around the corner, and people are pretty pumped to pick it up and have it in their Apple-loving hands. But with rumors of a price tag of around $1,400, would you pay that much to own the newest iPhone?

swarlos 07-14-2017 03:39 PM “ So the latest rumors guys point to the iPhone Edition, as I’ll call it, is saying that starting price point is going to be $1249. I’ve been watching this awesome guy on YouTube called Tailosive Tech and he made a video about that the iPhone Edition needs to cost this much so that it doesn’t take too much of the spotlight away from the 7S/7S+ phones. Since if the phones prices only ended up... Reply

Some people say that if it goes over a certain price, they're not going to buy it...

Just_Me_D 07-14-2017 03:58 PM “ As I’ve stated in another thread, if it goes north of $999, I’m not buying it.... Reply

While others are searching out illegal organ harvesters to potentially pay for the larger price tag (jokingly, of course!)

Tartarus 07-14-2017 05:52 PM “ If anybody knows any illegal organ harvesters, please send me a pm!! In other words, if I have the money, I’ll buy it. If not, I’ll hold off until next year. It’s not like that one will have less options than this years soon to be released iPhones. Reply

But what do you think?

Hop on into the iMore forums and join the discussion today to let us know if you'll be picking up the latest iPhone or if the large price attached is enough to have you say "NOPE".

