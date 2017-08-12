How do you carry around your iPhone? We're chatting accessories and different carrying devices in the iMore forums!

Are you someone who likes to accessorize your iPhone as you carry it around all day, or do you prefer to have it in a simple case and leave it at that (or maybe gasp no case at all?!)?

Would you rock a hip-looking bag or belt clip for your iPhone, or would you rather toss it in your back pocket?

Ralph Morgotch 08-09-2017 06:10 PM “ 119262119263119264119265119266119267119268 There are times you might be going out and you don't have pocket space, or in my case with linen pants and pockets are practically non-existent. So I found a solution and ordered this off eBay. $24 Cdn and good quality! I dig the removable slots for credit cards and the hidden flapped pocket down low for change or possibly keys. The only... Reply

Some people say the look of a smaller bag for your iPhone is pretty sharp...

TripleOne 08-09-2017 09:08 PM “ That looks pretty cool! Reply

While others say they're used to just throwing it in their purse and would prefer to make their own if they ever needed one...

Sherry_B 08-09-2017 07:51 PM “ I just toss mine in my purse. If I wanted something like that I'd probably sew my own. Reply

But what's your preference?

