"In a competitive situation, Apple has landed Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka's highly sought-after spec feature screenplay "Sharper," starring and produced by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore. "Sharper" follows a con artist, played by Moore, set in the world of Manhattan's billionaire echelon."

"Sharper" marks Moore's second project with Apple, following the much-anticipated, upcoming limited series "Lisey's Story," a deeply personal thriller from writer Stephen King and J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television, in which Moore will star and executive produce, to premiere exclusively on Apple TV+."

"In addition to "Sharper," Apple and A24's feature film partnership includes the highly-anticipated "On The Rocks" from Sofia Coppola, starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, and "The Sky is Everywhere." Apple will also soon premiere "Greyhound," starring Tom Hanks, on July 10; and Sundance 2020 Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary, "Boys State," with A24 as the distribution partner on the film."

Apple has not yet announced a release date for the film.