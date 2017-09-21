Celebrate your new iPhone with some new Lightning cables!

You can never have too many Lightning cables around. Whether you are looking for some to keep in your travel bag, at the office, or in the car, we have you covered.

Mpow is currently offering up its 2-pack of three-foot MFi Lightning cables for $8.99 at Amazon.

Charging and syncing cable for your Apple devices

Connects to your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning Connector and charges/syncs by connecting the USB connector into your wall charger or computer

Compact Lightning Connector head works with nearly all cases

Backed by a Mpow 18-Month Limited Warranty

Since these are MFi-certified cables, they are guaranteed to work with your phone and keep it charged and synced with your computer.

