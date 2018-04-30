Amazon currently has a pair of WD My Passport Mac external hard drives on sale for as little as $62.99. The most affordable option is the 2TB external drive for $62.99. It has both a USB-A and USB-C port, and out of the box is formatted and ready to be used on your MacOS machine.

If you want something with more space, you can opt for the 4TB model for $99.99. This one also has both USB-A and USB-C ports and is ready for your Mac. They are both Time Machine ready, so there's no excuse not to be buying one today and ensuring that all of your files are always backed up.

These drives are part of a larger one-day sale at Amazon on a variety of PC peripherals, like mice, keyboard, drives, and more.