Visit the Ring website for a refurbished version of the Ring Floodlight Cam on sale for $149. It comes with free shipping, and the deal price is available in both black and white. This price compares to $249 for the new version of the camera that you can find at most retailers. Even when the new version does go on sale, it doesn't drop this low.

No surprises Ring wired outdoor Floodlight Camera refurbished Work with Amazon Alexa to launch real time video with your voice and get motion-activated alerts. Use your mobile device to talk to visitors spotted by the cam. Records in 1080p, has night vision, and a siren. Hardware installation. 1-year warranty $149.00 $249.00 $100 off See at Ring

The Floodlight Cam records in 1080p HD, has infrared night vision, and Live View, which lets you watch what the camera is looking at from anywhere in the world. Use your smartphone, tablet, or computer to access the camera, and you can also get alerts sent to your device any time the motion detectors are set off. The camera will flood the area with two spotlights when that occurs. It also has a built-in siren.

Optimize the motion detector by keeping it parallel to the ground and nine feet off the ground. Above a garage door or high on the side of your home would be a good spot. The camera requires a hardwired installation to an electrical box.

It also works with Amazon Alexa. You can use your voice to launch real-time video and receive alerts. You can even speak to visitors detected by the camera using your mobile device.

It comes with a lifetime of theft protection, too. Replace it for free if it gets stolen. As a refurb, Ring backs it up with a one-year warranty, which is pretty good.