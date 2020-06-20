Keep moving even while you're just sitting there at work or at home with the Cubii Pro seated under-desk Bluetooth elliptical. It's now on sale for just $249 at Amazon for one day only. The elliptical normally sells for around $350, and today's deal marks the lowest we've ever seen it go for both the Noir and Chrome colors.
Save $100 Now
Cubii Pro Bluetooth Under Desk Elliptical
The Cubii Pro offers you a way to keep moving even while sitting. It syncs with fitness trackers and apps like Apple Health Kit, Fitbit, and more, so you can set and track goals. Use it on the couch or in the kitchen, too.
$249.00
$349.00 $100 off
You know and I know that working out should be a bigger part of your routine. But it's hard! It's hard to find the time, often inconvenient, and hard to do. The great thing about the Cubii Pro is that it offers a low impact workout. It's just about keeping your feet moving and keeping track of your personal goals. Do as much or as little as you want. Use it at home or at the office without stressing your joints. Put it under your desk or keep it by the couch so you can work out while you watch TV.
Since the Cubii Pro has Bluetooth it can sync your steps, distance, and calories burnt with other Bluetooth devices. Use a Fitbit activity tracker or apps on your iPhone or Android phone like Apple Health Kit and others. Use that tech to set your goals and keep track over time.
The elliptical is designed for seated use, so it's small and compact and won't get in the way. It's also super quiet so it won't force you to crank up the volume while watching TV or disturb your co-workers at the office.
Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial today to score free two-day shipping on this order. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's perks in the process, from the Prime Video streaming service to exclusive members-only discounts and more.
