The RAVPower 10000mAh 400A car jump starter and battery charger is down to $29.99 with code 9BHR4JD5 on Amazon. It normally sells for $50 and has rarely dropped from that price. This is the best price we've seen even including other coupon code deals.

The portable charger carries a 10000mAh battery, which is enough to charge even the most recent smartphones a couple times over. The micro USB input can recharge the battery in less than six hours. The jump starter has a peak of 400A and works with cars, motorcyles, ATVs, snowmobiles, and more. If you hold down the power button, you can make use of the built-in flashlight. It even has an SOS mode and warning strobe. Like any modern charger, it also protects against overvoltage, overheating, short circuits, and more. Users give it 4.1 stars based on 42 reviews.

See on Amazon