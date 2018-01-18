It's 2018 — if you aren't using a VPN already it should definitely be on your list of goals for the New Year. Whether you're annoyed with the proliferation of ads online or are concerned with how websites, ISPs, or other entities might be tracking your browsing habits, setting up and using a VPN has never been easier.

There are a ton of VPN options out there, but the best offer a wide range of virtual servers to choose from, offer unlimited bandwidth, and work across all your devices without logging any of your private browsing habits. Right now, iMore Digital Offers has a great deal on subscriptions for X-VPN. You may have seen X-VPN as one of the top-rated VPN apps in the Google Play Store. It's been tried and tested in countries around the world (excluding China) and celebrated for its ease of use and ad-free mobile interface.

X-VPN has over 1000 servers located around the world allowing you to bypass geo-restrictions and browse ad-free in a secure environment. It works on both Android and iOS as well as recent versions of Windows and MacOS. With unlimited bandwidth available across an unlimited number of devices at one time backed by live chat support available 24/7 and a strict no logging policy for your personal data, this all sounds great — but what about the price?

Typically, X-VPN sells a lifetime subscription to its service for $720 but thanks to iMore Digital Offers you can save 93% off the regular price and pay just $45. It's the best deal with the best value for your dollar, but there are shorter term subscriptions available if you only want a one or three-year subscription.

Getting all these great features in a VPN service for life for just $45 is a great way to start off better browsing habits for 2018 and beyond. Don't miss out on this great offer!

