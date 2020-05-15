Best Buy is offering the Samsung T5 SSD with as much as $50 off today as one of its deals of the day. The discounts apply to both the 1TB and 500GB models, though the latter is only available for in-store/curbside pickup. The smaller capacity model is down to $79.99, a match for the lowest we've seen it go and a great deal if you can get it. The 1TB model has a huge $50 savings, beating current offers at B&H and elsewhere.

Save on storage Samsung T5 Portable SSD The T5 features quick read and write speeds of up to 540 Mbps along with AES 256-bit hardware encryption. It's so tiny it can fit in the palm of your hand too. It comes with a USB-C and USB-A cable in the box and a 3-year warranty. Up to $50 off See at Best Buy

This external SSD features quick read and write speeds of up to 540 Mbps, along with optional password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption. It's so tiny it can fit in the palm of your hand too. Samsung includes two cables so you can connect it to either a USB-C or a standard USB port right out of the box.

In a perfect world, portable solid state drives would be just as inexpensive as portable hard drives. After all, the main feature of SSDs is they have no moving parts, which really makes them perfect for carrying data on the move. Hard drives are much more prone to failure when getting knocked around in your backpack or trampled on the subway. Unfortunately, we're not there yet. Luckily this deal shaves some of that cost off the top and you get a really good product out of it.

Use Samsung's included management software, which helps you with encryption and ensures your drive has the latest firmware updates. Or you can download the free mobile app that gives you some control, too. Samsung also backs it up with a three-year warranty so you can be confident in your purchase.

We named the Samsung T5 as the staff pick on our list of the best external USB-C SSDs in 2020 thanks to its excellent feature set, affordable price, and diminutive size. Don't miss your chance to pocket one at a discount.