Are you finding yourself having to manage your device's battery life because you never seem to have the juice to get through the day? It's manageable if you're around an outlet to keep your phone, but for those times you really need your phone to be charged you'll need a battery pack.
Save 46% on a Mophie Powerstation 8X! Learn More
Mophie is one of the trusted names in the portable battery pack segment, and the [Mophie Powerstation 8X battery pack] is one of the thinnest, most powerful universal external batteries on the market — providing 15,000mAh of power which should allow you to recharge your smartphone up to 8 times.
This battery pack includes two USB ports and allows you to charge two devices at once with 15W of output available. When it's time to recharge your Powerstation, pass-through charging allows you to charge your phone first before recharging the battery pack.
Typically this battery pack would set you back around $150, but thanks to this deal from iMore Digital Offers, you'll save 46% and only pay $79.95. If you're frequently on the hunt for a quality battery pack to keep your devices charged, look no further than the Mophie Powerstation 8X!