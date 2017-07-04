Kick off your Independence Day festivities with these Apple Music playlists

Use these Apple Music playlists to celebrate Independence Day!

Nothing enhances a celebration like good music, and that's still true for the Fourth of July. Apple Music has playlist after playlist full of great music that you can listen to help celebrate Independence Day. From classical to rock to jazz, here are some of the best playlists for celebrating the Fourth of July.

American Fireworks!: This playlist from classical label Naxos features essential American music for any patriotic celebration, whether you're holding your own backyard barbecue or heading off to the local fireworks display. This list features performances of the various bands of the United States Military, John Williams and the Boston Pops Orchestra, and many more - Check it out!

Miles Davis Essentials - No collection of American music would be complete without some jazz, and who better than one of the greatest jazz musicians of the 20th century, Miles Davis. This list spans Davis' career with songs from albums like Kind of Blue, Milestones, Birdsong, and Walkin'. - Check it out!

Essential New Orleans and Dixieland - Speaking of jazz, head down to the birthplace of that great American art form with this list, covering a wide range of styles and sub-genres from all across the American South. On this playlist, you'll find artists like Paul Barbarin, Al Hirt, George Lewis, and Edmond Hall. - Check it out!

Chilling Out to Americana - Relax to some great Americana before heading out to the fireworks with this list from Apple. You'll find work from Chris and Thomas, The Moondoggies, Brandon Heath, and Wilco in this collection. - Check it out!

Pop For the Fourth - This is a bit of an older list by Apple Music's standards, but it's filled with some great American pop music that's great for celebrating with friends, with everything from Miley Cyrus' 'Party in the U.S.A.' to classic rock like Tom Petty's 'American Girl' included to put you in a patriotic mood. - Check it out!

Road Trip: America - Hit the road and explore America with this list of great American musicians. Tune in for work from Simon & Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash, and The Magnetic Fields - Check it out!

America Essentials - This final playlist features only one band: the 1970s classic rock group America. This list feature tracks from their self-titled debut album, View from the Ground, Hearts, Holiday, and more. - Check it out!

Your favorites

