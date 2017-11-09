Is this deal for me?

If you've been looking to get into the whole smart home lighting game, and have yet to make the move because of price, this offer may be the best one out there. This Starter Kit comes with four white bulbs and the hub that's required for them to work all for just $59.98. This price is available at both Amazon and Best Buy right now. Normally, this kit runs $99.99, and at this price it's only $1 more than the 2-bulb Starter Kit is right now.