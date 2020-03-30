You're probably well aware of Alexa even if you're yet to add a smart speaker to your home. Whether you're just getting started with smart home stuff or want to have access to Alexa's smarts in more rooms, this one-day sale on Amazon Echo devices at Woot is for you. Almost all of the devices are offered in new condition which means the only thing you're missing out on is paying full price. The Echo Show 8 on sale is offered open-box which means they have a shorter warranty, though they remain unused. Shipping is free if you use your Amazon Prime account, otherwise it's $6.

Possibly the best deal in the sale is on the latest Echo Dot. The 3rd-gen model goes for up to $50 at Amazon, but is down to only $24.99 today at Woot. With the Echo Dot you can control your smart home gear, as well as have measurements converted, find out the local weather, set timers, stream music, and more. If you're already all-in on Echo hardware, it's totally worth adding Alexa to more rooms in your home with this deal. If you want an Alexa device with a screen, check out the deal on Amazon's Echo Show 8 which takes $50 off its regular price. At $79.99, it's a steal though it comes with a 90-day Woot warranty rather than a 1-year warranty from Amazon due to it being open-box.

The sale also incliudes security camera options like the Amazon Cloud Cam. It's 58% off at just $49.99 which is the lowest we've seen it go. This indoor camera has notifications for when it spots activity, a 1080p HD video stream, night vision, two-way audio, and much more. You have access to the last 24 hours of motion alert clips for free and the free Cloud Cam app will push notifications based on the settings you select. Also, the Amazon Cloud Cam can now respond to specific sounds, such as a baby's crying or glass breaking. Blink XT camera systems are on sale too, though these have mostly sold out already.

Of course, both the Cloud Cam and Blink XT system links into your Alexa-based smart home system perfectly allowing you to use your Echo devices to arm or disarm the cameras, view live video, use two-way audio, and more.

Be sure to check out the entire sale at Woot and add some more smart devices to your home for less while you still can. The sale ends tonight or when sold out.

