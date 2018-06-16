Now that we know what the problem is, here is my solution. Like we did with the link texts years ago on the web, we should visually distinguish 3D Touchable buttons.

I like the idea. I also think a tactile cue would be great as well. Finger-over a 3D Touch-enabled control and you get the lightest of Taptic feedback to indicate it's a pressure-sensitive control.

Apple already does this with the pop up keys, like accents, on the QuickType keyboard. Be great to see it in more places.