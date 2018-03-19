Bookworms rejoice: version 6.5 of Amazon's Kindle app is rolling out today, offering a few long-awaited new features that'll greatly improve your e-reading experience.

Perhaps most exciting of all the new features is the support for iOS 10's split-screen view on the iPad. You can finally take advantage of all those good good multitasking opportunities by answering text messages or looking up information on Google to supplement your reading materials, all without actually leaving the Kindle app.

In addition to split-screen support, Amazon has also added infinite scrolling for those of you out there who prefer a more blog-like reading atmosphere (or, you know, for those of you who just hate having to turn pages). Frankly, a book manifesting as a giant, seemingly endless text is incredibly intimidating to me personally, but if that's your jam, more power to you. All you have to do to access continuous scrolling is toggle the infinite scroll setting on in your Kindle app's "Aa" formatting menu. If you're unfamiliar with the menu, it's located in the navigation bar at the top right of your phone screen once you open a book to read it.

Finally, the Kindle app now boasts support for Kindle dictionaries in Arabic, as well as the ability to pull down in your library to refresh your book list post-sync.

If you'd like to try the Kindle app for yourself, you can get it free by clicking the link below. Even if you don't have any cash to purchase a new book at the moment, Amazon also offers tons of free books you can cop, ranging from beloved classics to horror to romance.

Amazon Kindle - Free - Download now

Thoughts?

How do you feel about the Kindle app's new features? Share your thoughts in the comments!