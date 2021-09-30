Our favorite pink puffball is getting a brand new game on Nintendo Switch shortly. It looks like this could be a more substantial adventure than several of the Kirby sidescrollers that have come to the hybrid system recently. It seems like it's shaping up to be one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there. Are you excited to play the game? Here's everything you want to know about Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Announcement video

During the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, we got our first real look at the upcoming Kirby game. If you're interested, you can watch the video here. Kirby and the Forgotten Land Plot

The trailer shows Kirby washing up onshore. He then wanders around the abandoned remains of some civilization. Tall buildings are overgrown with plant life, rust overtakes an amusement park, and there's absolutely no one in the mall except for enemies. With this being the case, Kirby is likely on some mission to look into what happened to these abandoned locations. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Is this an open-world Kirby game?

It looks like Kirby and the Forgotten Land does have more open exploration than previous sidescrolling Kirby games. From what we've seen so far, the game could be somewhat similar to Super Mario Odyssey, where you'll be able to use Kirby's classic platforming abilities but in far less confined locations. Still, there are definitely guided pathways that don't let Kirby stray too far. We'll keep our ears to the ground and dig up more information as soon as possible. Who's the developer?

HAL Laboratories has been the primary developer for Kirby from the very beginning and is the studio behind the Forgotten Land. With this being the case, we can expect great things and know that they will handle the characters correctly. Kirby's Copy Abilities

Kirby's iconic move is sucking in his enemies and copying their powers. In the trailer, we see Kirby do a number of these trademark Copy Abilities, including:

Copy Ability What it does Sword Kirby Kirby takes on a Link-like appearance complete with green pointed hat and a sword. He can slash away at his enemies or perform a spin attack. Cutter Kirby Kirby throws a boomerang-like weapon that slices through enemies before coming back to him. Needle Kirby Several spikes extend from Kirby hurting enemies that get in his way as he moves around. Fire Kirby Kirby can shoot fireballs from his mouth and cloak himself in protective fire when running. Ice Kirby Kirby's breath freezes enemies in place and allows him to create protective blizzards that encircle him.

Will it work with amiibo?