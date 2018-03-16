Kirby Star Allies for Nintendo Switch is all about teaming up with friends to beat the bosses. That doesn't mean you have to play with real-life friends to complete the game (though that's super fun, too). It means Kirby makes friends with former enemies and tackles even the biggest baddies with a group. Here are the tips and tricks you need to complete the game and find all the hidden stuff in Kirby Star Allies!

Look for stars on the level map

Stars don't only appear within the playable levels. You can also find them scattered around the level map. If you grab these before you even start playing the first level, you're way ahead of the game in terms of collecting extra lives.

Use those multi-friend ability combos!

There are some secrets hidden throughout the levels, like special Illustration Pieces and hidden rooms that unlock new stages. Many of them aren't accessible unless you're using combo abilities. For example, combining the stone ability with the water ability will turn you into a sliding rock and send you whizzing into walls that will break and reveal a secret room. Make sure to take advantage of power combos whenever you can.

You can also enable combo powers between your party members. For example, Burning Leo can light up Yo-Yo's yo-yo so he can do extra damage.

Use the Dream Palace to make new adventuring friends

The Dream Palace is a special land you can visit between each stage you clear. When you use the Dream Palace, you've got a chance to add or replace one of the friends in your party with another character. You don't have to wait until they appear on a level.

When you grab the Dream Rod, the friend wheel starts spinning. Whatever friend it stops on will be added to your party (or you can replace him with someone currently in your party).

Remember, you can only use the Dream Palace once until you clear a new stage.

Cut that grass!

Lots of things are hidden in those patches of grass, like health boosts, stars, and even special Illustration Pieces. Use a sword, yo-yo, or fire to cut away those patches as you pass them to reveal the items hidden inside.

Jump Goal tips

Wait until you're at the very lowest point, right before landing on the jump platform, before hitting the A button. The closer you are without touching it before you land, the higher you'll jump.

How to unlock the Dream Palace

In the fifth section of Donut Dome use the combo ability of stone and water to turn yourself into a slider and crash your way down the pathway. You'll hit some rock buttons that will break away a wall that will reveal a secret round-trip room, identified with a red star.

Enter that room and jump on the Big Switch to unlock the Dream Palace.

How to unlock Extra Eclair (extra stage)

In the fourth section of Honey Hill, use the yo-yo and fire combination to light the long rope on fire that sits below the cannon. Run up jump into the cannon. This will shoot you into the air and reveal a secret round-trip room, identified with a red star.

When you enter the room, quickly get to the wall release switch, which raises up and stops the giant ball of Waddle Dees from rolling down and breaking the bridge. You don't want the bridge broken because a Dream Rod is sitting on top of it.

Cross the bridge and grab the Dream Rod. Use it to open the locked door in front of you. Run in and jump on the Big Switch to unlock the Extra Eclair extra stage.

