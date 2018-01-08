Kohler just revealed the smart home enthusiast's dream line of appliances for the kitchen and bathroom at this year's CES . Featuring an Alexa-enabled mirror, a smart shower and bathtub, a toilet, toilet accessories, and a smart faucet, there's no shortage of new products to add to your smart home setup.

Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror

This smart mirror is an Alexa-enabled device, meaning it has Amazon's voice assistant built right in. Along with controlling the built-in lighting, you can use your voice to control other Kohler Konnect products.

Along with special lighting modes for applying makeup or styling your hair, the mirror features a motion-activated nightlight so you can easily find your way around the bathroom. The 33-inch mirror comes in three widths — 24", 34", 40" — so it's compatible with bathrooms of all sizes and shapes.

The Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror isn't currently available but you can visit Kohler's site and sign up to be notified when it arrives.

Sensate Faucet

Kohler's smart faucet features support for Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant allowing you to operate water flow using just your voice.

You can turn on and off your faucet, measure precise amounts ("pour two cups of water"), and monitor water usage and leaks. A smart faucet might — at first — seem like an unnecessary luxury, but you've got to admit — it would be nice not to have to convert measurements and check and recheck measuring cups.

The Sensate Faucet isn't currently available but you can visit Kohler's site and sign up to be notified when it arrives.

Touchless Response Flush Toilet & PureWarmth toilet Seat

It's sort of gross grasping a handle that you know has been touched by any number of hands that've just wrapped up on, well, disposing of waste. Kohler's Touchless Response Flush Toilet features a motion sensor that you can use to flush the toilet without ever needing to grasp the handle (though the handle is functional). You can also customize the brightness of the nightlight surrounding the handle, making it easy to find in the dark or low-light settings.

If you find yourself bracing before sitting down on a cold toilet seat, Kohler's PureWarmth seat might be a life-changing addition to your bathroom. You can control the temperature, schedule, and duration of the heat as well as the built-in night light using Kohler's app.

Neither the Touchless Response Flush toilet nor the PureWarmth toilet seat are currently available but you can visit Kohler's site and sign up to be notified when it arrives.

DTV+ Shower System

Kohler's shower system takes the smart shower concept to a whole 'nother level. The DTV+ system lets you customize water temperature, showerhead pressure, body spray nozzles, music, lighting, steam, and shower duration. Basically, if you've got a fancy shower system, Kohler's DTV+ can be the brains behind all that brawn.

The Kohler Konnect app lets you manage your presets to create the perfect shower environment. But what if you're actually in the shower already? The wall-mounted interface gives you nuanced control of your system and you can use your voice to access presets.

"Give me my morning-after-a-long-night-out shower" could trigger an icy spray and soothing music to awaken your senses and calm the headache.

The DTV+ Shower System isn't currently available but you can visit Kohler's site and sign up to be notified when it arrives.

PerfectFill Technology

This bath system will free you from the monotony that is sitting by your bath waiting for it to heat up and fill. A valve, system controller, and drain work together to give you complete control of your bathing experience — it senses and controls depth, temperature, and draining.

Using your voice you can literally command your bath to fill to a certain level at a certain temperature. You can leave the room and come back to a blissfully steamy tub instead of an overflowing bathroom or a tiny, chilly swimming pool. When you're done bathing, your water will drain away at your command.

The PerfectFill System isn't currently available but you can visit Kohler's site and sign up to be notified when it arrives.

Numi Intelligent toilet

If you're looking for the toilet of the future, you've found it in Kohler's new Numi Intelligent toilet. Featuring more gizmos and gadgets than you'd certainly expect to find in a waste removal device, the Numi is like a smart speaker that also, erm, cleanses your nether regions and handles the plumbing.

Here are some of the features you can expect if you splurge and secure yourself a Numi Intelligent toilet:

Warm-water cleansing

Adjustable water temperature, pressure and spray

Heated seat and warm-air dryer

Nightlight and ambient lighting

Automatic deodorization

Automatic flush

Automatic opening and closing lid

Foot warmer

Speakers with wireless streaming capability

Yes, you read that correctly: Not only can this toilet keep your toes and feet nice and warm while you use the restroom, it also has wireless speakers built in. I'm not entirely sure how I feel about jamming while, erm, disposing of waste, but if that's your thing then this toilet is also your thing.

The Numi Intelligent toilet isn't currently available but you can visit Kohler's site and sign up to be notified when it arrives.

What do you think?

Have the Kohler Konnect appliances and accessories captured your attention? Let us know your thoughts!