Apple's AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro have become a beloved product for many because of the great functionality they add to your iPhone. But they are on the expensive side when it comes to earbuds, especially with the new AirPods Max over-ear option being even more pricey. With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, though, there's a great chance we'll see some Prime Day AirPods deals worth snapping up across the line.

The AirPods and the AirPods Pro have most of the same functionality, and how the headphones work with your other Apple devices will remain the same between models. Both feature Hey, Siri activation, and the H1 chip enables seamless pairing between devices. Plus, both versions can use Audio Sharing — so you can share your audio between multiple pairs of AirPods — and Announce Messages features, which will automatically read messages for you as you receive them.

The big difference with the AirPods Pro comes with noise cancellation. Noise cancellation is a fantastic feature to have in any pair of headphones that you use while commuting or if you're often in crowded and noisy spaces. Active noise cancellation allows the headphones to drown out a lot of background noise from the world around you, making it easier to hear and focus on what you're listening to. Plus, the AirPods Pro have a customizable fit because it comes with a few different sizes of ear tips, so you can make sure they are nice and snug in your ears.

AirPods Max are Apple's own-brand over-ear solution that offers high-fidelity audio with Active Noise Cancellation. With a super-premium design, comfortable ear cups, spatial audio support, and more, they offer a high-end experience with all of the Apple smarts you know and love from the AirPods earbuds.

Whether you want the over-ear AirPods Max experience, the AirPods Pro because they are designed to be water-resistant and have ANC, or you want the basic AirPods to go with your Apple Watch, Mac, and iPhone, you have plenty of options for Prime Day AirPods deals right now.

Best Prime Day AirPods Deals

We know that Prime Day hasn't officially begun yet, but that doesn't mean you can't take a look at what deals are out there right now for AirPods and Airpods Pro. The usual retail price for AirPods is $159, without the wireless charging case, and the AirPods Pro will typically cost you $249. You're able to find them cheaper if you know where to look; here are the best Prime Day AirPods deals.

Which Prime Day AirPods deal is right for me?

Apple's range of AirPods spans several price points, but their differing features actually make them quite easy to choose between depending on your needs.

The entry-level AirPods are the most affordable option. They feature the Apple H1 chip for fast connectivity and device switching, Hey Siri support, and that true wireless freedom. You can choose between a case that only charges via Lightning or one that adds in Qi wireless charging.

Jump up to the AirPods Pro, and you'll get a similar design language, though the earbuds have an in-ear fit and the charging case is a little wider and more squat with wireless charging as standard. The main differentiator for the AirPods Pro is the addition of noise cancellation so you can block out distractions and tune into your music. They also have a transparency mode that allows you to let the outside world in without taking the earbuds out.

AirPods Max are an altogether different beast. These are Apple's uber premium over-ear cans that are designed to immerse you in a superior sound stage, spatial audio, and custom-built drivers that sound incredible. With a retail price of $549, they are over double the price of their earbud namesakes and are aimed more at audiophiles and Apple's biggest fans, though hopefully, some Prime Day AirPods deals will see their price fall.

Why should I buy a Prime Day AirPods deal?

Apple products tend not to see very many direct discounts and basically no discounts if you buy directly via Apple.

However, AirPods are slightly different in that we see some savings on them throughout the year at third-party retailers like Amazon. Even bigger deals pop up around major shopping seasons. That makes Prime Day the perfect opportunity to save on AirPods.

For the holidays or big sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, AirPods see the best savings of the year. Amazon Prime Day is no different, with some stupendous Prime Day AirPods deals expected.

AirPods pair amazingly well with Apple Watch

