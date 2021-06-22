Using Apple's streaming hardware is the right choice if that sounds like your situation as you'll have a straightforward, integrated experience, plus easy access to Apple TV+ originals. It also makes sense that you'd want to save on your Apple TV purchase, especially with Prime Day right around the corner. It isn't all that often that Apple products get discounted, and when they do the sale generally isn't from Apple's own website so Prime Day makes for a rare opportunity to snag an Apple TV deal from Amazon.

If you're in Apple's ecosystem already and want to smarten up your TV, then it makes total sense to go with an Apple TV . You may already use an iPhone, iPad, or Mac and know the interface and apps well, or you might have a huge library of iTunes TV shows, movies, and music that you've purchased in your years of owning Apple tech.

You can snag the first discount on Apple's all-new Apple TV 4K at Walmart where it's $10 off. Amazon also has it for just a dollar more. It's pretty rare to see a deal on such a new Apple product, so these savings are well worth taking advantage of.

Whether you're looking for the cheapest Apple TV price on Apple TV or want the best possible bundle deal you can find, you don't have to look much further than right here. We track Apple TV pricing, deals, and discounts from the moment they become available and ensure that the very best promotions are presented here.

We've rounded up the best Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K deals that you can find around the web below. Be sure to check out the list and give one of them a try today!

Best Prime Day Apple TV 4K Deals

Apple's latest streaming hardware offers 4K support, as the name suggests, so you can view your favorite shows and movies at a super crispy resolution. Beyond this, there's HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support, unlike the older model, and a faster A12 Bionic chip that can handle more intensive gaming. Don't forget that redesigned Siri Remote, too! Even if you don't yet have a 4K TV, it's worth the upgrade if you can afford the price difference.

Since the 2021 model has only just hit store shelves, Apple TV 4K deals are few and far between though you can snag the previous-gen model at a discount if you know where to look as retailers clear these supplies. We're hoping that Prime Day Apple TV deals will be more abundant once the event kicks off.

Apple TV 4K (32GB, 2017) | $80 off The 32GB Apple TV 4K from 2017 is available at a new all-time low price at Walmart right now. It's down to under $100 there which is $80 off its original retail price. $99 at Walmart Apple TV 4K (32GB, 2017) | $30 off + free Apple Music Apple's 2017 4K streaming hardware can be picked up at a $20 discount via Best Buy. Though that's not the lowest price around right now, it's stil $20 off and you'll also snag six months of free Apple Music (worth $60) with the purchase. $159.99 at Best Buy Apple TV 4K (64GB, 2017) | $49 off If you want the higher-capacity Apple TV 4K from 2017, Amazon and Walmart are also the best places to go with a $29 discount currently available there plus a further $20 off applied at checkout. This is a new all-time low price too. $149.97 at Amazon Apple TV 4K (64GB, 2017) | $179.99 at Best Buy If you want the higher-capacity Apple TV 4K from 2017, Best Buy is also the best place to go with a $20 discount currently available there. That's within $1 of the lowest we've seen it go since its release and you also snag that free 6-month Apple Music subscription. $179.99 at Best Buy Apple TV 4K (32GB, 2021) | $10 off You can snag the first discount on Apple's all-new Apple TV 4K at Walmart where it's $10 off. Amazon also has it for just a dollar more. It's pretty rare to see a deal on such a new Apple product, so these savings are well worth taking advantage of. $169 at Amazon

$169 at Walmart Apple TV 4K (64GB, 2021) | $9 off Want the higher-capacity Apple TV 4K? It's also on sale at Amazon with $9 off its retail price. It might not be a huge amount off, but it's better than paying full price for it. $189.98 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Apple TV HD Deals

First introduced in 2015, the Apple TV HD includes the same interface as the newer Apple TV 4K but can only output to 1080p. If you don't have a 4K TV just yet or want to get the cheapest Apple TV on the market, the HD model should be your go-to.

It's worth noting it runs the older Apple A8 chip — even in the new 2021 version — which is less capable when it comes to gaming, so if you're planning to play a lot it may be worth upgrading to the higher-spec model even if you don't have a 4K TV set. The only difference between the 2015 and 2021 models is the included remote with the newer version getting the same redesigned Siri Remote as the 4K model. Hopefully some Prime Day Apple TV HD deals will drop its price lower than ever before.

Apple TV HD (2015) | $19 off The now previous-gen Apple TV HD is discounted at Amazon and Target right now with close to $20 off. This is the lowest price we've ever seen it hit, though you'd be better served by the 4K model which is going for $99 right now even if you don't have a 4K TV yet. $129.99 at Amazon

$129.99 at Target Apple TV HD (2015) | $149.99 at Best Buy Buy the 2015 Apple TV HD at Best Buy and you will score six months of Apple Music (worth $60) to enjoy across all of your Apple devices. $149.99 at Best Buy Apple TV HD (2021) | $5 off Looking for the latest HD Apple streamign device at a discount? Walmart is your best place to shop right now with $5 off. It's the first real saving this device has seen since its release. It's not a huge amout off but it beats paying full price. It's $1 more at Amazon. $144 at Walmart

$145 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals on Apple TV Alternatives

The Apple TV is great, especially if you're all-in on Apple gear, but there are plenty of other streaming media players out there and many of them are cheaper than Apple's offering. If there are no Prime Day Apple TV deals that take your fancy, some of these discounted streaming alternatives just might.

Most run the exact same streaming apps and even have access to the Apple TV app so you don't have to miss out on Apple TV+ content.

Prime Day Apple TV Price Tracking

Apple TV prices tend not to fall too far from their retail prices, though we do occasionally see some savings. These discounts can happen at random points throughout the year, though the best savings are usually found around the holidays or Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales. Amazon's own Prime Day sale is another seasonal event that brings with it some Apple TV deals for Prime members.

With the 2021 Apple TV releases, we're seeing some savings on the now previous-gen models as retailers clear out their inventory. The new models aren't seeing too many major savings just yet, but we'll keep this page updated as deals pop up — especially with some Prime Day Apple TV deals on the horizon.

If you don't need something brand new, refurbished units are the way to go. When purchased from a reputable seller like Apple or Best Buy you can save a good amount and get hardware that looks and performs like new.

Apple TV HD vs. Apple TV 4K: Which should you buy on Prime Day?

If you've got a 4K TV set it's a no-brainer to go for the Apple TV 4K, but you already know that. The Apple TV 4K can output at up to 3840x2160 pixels, while the HD model supports up to 1080p. On top of that, the 4K model supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, unlike the HD version, and has an HDMI 2.1 port which allows the Apple TV to put out 4K HDR video at 60fps.

As well as providing higher quality video than its HD counterpart, the Apple TV 4K also supports better audio with Dolby Atmos, offers more storage, and is speedier than its predecessor.

The 2021 Apple TV 4K runs the Apple A12 Bionic chip versus the A10X that was in the previous Apple TV 4K and the A8 still found in the HD model. The A10X was already designed to be 50% faster than the A8 so the move to the A12 Bionic will be a huge boon for those who need it. It won't affect your regular media streaming too much, but if you plan to play games regularly then you'll definitely notice the difference. Even if you don't have a 4K TV yet, you can still enjoy those improved internals.

If price is the determining factor for you, the Apple TV HD represents the cheapest option though it's worth considering whether the $30 price difference is worth it for you.