There have already been quite a few drop test videos of the iPhone 11 Pro Max by itself, so naturally the next move was to match it up against some competition. Reported by 9to5Mac , that's exactly what Phonebuff has done, pitting the new iPhone against Samsung's equivalent flagship, the Galaxy Note 10+.

The first test drops both phones from a height of around three feet with their backs facing down. The iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ both shatter, but the Galaxy shows less overall damage.

The second test drops both phones to ensure they impact on their sides. In this test, the iPhone performs much better and shows much less overall signs of damage. This can be attributed to the fact that the new iPhone 11 Pro models feature a stainless steel enclosure, while Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ only has aluminum sides. The benefits of this stronger metal is evident in this test, and reinforces Apple's focus into making this a "Pro" iPhone that can take a beating.

The last test drops both phones on their screens, and here the Galaxy does much better. While both screens do crack, the iPhone's screen is much more useless after the drop.

CNET has also just released their drop test of the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. While not a comparison to another brand's model, it does show that the results of these tests can vary widely.

In CNET's tests, they were able to increase the height of drops up to 11 feet before they were successful in breaking anything, but it ended up being the camera, while the glass still remained unshattered.