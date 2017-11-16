Valve is still trucking along with updates to SteamVR support for macOS. Valve has released an update to Steam VR Beta with the following features for macOS:

macOS specific updates

Initial support for dashboards and overlays with laser-pointer input support; the VR Settings dashboard as well as Steam Library/Store dashboard

Additional GPU frame timing information in developer performance graphs

Initial support for IVRVirtualDisplay interface

Fixes crash during startup on macOS High Sierra 10.13

Some other general updates to SteamVR Beta

New SteamVR Media Player [Beta] - See below

Fixed a compatibility issue with certain USB drivers. In some cases this would prevent controllers from tracking wirelessly unless they were plugged in directly to USB first.

SteamVR's Chaperone no longer renders when drivers provide their own (to avoid double rendering bounds).

Opting into the beta

To get the latest Beta updates for Steam VR, you must opt into the beta.

Launch Steam. Go to Settings. Select Account. Under "Beta participation" click CHANGE.... Select Steam Beta Update. Click Restart Steam.

You'll then automatically download the beta client and all future beta updates.

