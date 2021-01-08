What you need to know
- League of Legends: Wild Rift is a new version of the iconic PC game being developed for mobile devices and consoles.
- Riot Games is planning to release the open beta in the Americas starting in March.
- New Champions like Katarina are also being added this year.
Back in 2019, Riot Games announced League of Legends: Wild Rift, a version of League of Legends being built for mobile devices and consoles. Changes are also being made in how the different champions play in order to make sure it's balanced for non-PC devices.
During today's League of Legends Season 21 Opening Day celebration, Riot Games took some time to give an update on League of Legends: Wild Rift, confirming that the open beta is coming to the Americas sometime in March. Further details, such as the exact day the open beta opens and what platforms it'll be available on, were not given. You can check out the full presentation below:
Additionally, some new Champions are making their way over to League of Legends: Wild Rift including the ever-popular Katarina. League of Legends: Wild Rift is still planned to be a free-to-play game just like the PC title, though players will be able to purchase different skins for their Champions.
Riot Games has expanded League of Legends dramatically over the last couple of years with the introduction of Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics and even story-driven titles like Ruined King.
Grab new skins
League of Legends 1380 Riot Points
Load up your champions
With Riot Points, you can grab new skins for your champions, helping you to stand out from the rest of the pack with whatever skins you find thematically appropriate.
