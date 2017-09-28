Now that iOS 11 has officially launched with all of its great new features you may see some areas of opportunity for a new app that people could use. Unfortunately, going from concept to being live in the App Store isn't an overnight task and the coding and development that goes into the apps can be hard to learn on your own.
Whether it is a new sticker pack that you want to put together or an app that uses GPS, social features and more, you will need some basic knowledge to get started. Courses in iOS development can be extremely expensive, but iMore Digital Offers is here to save the day.
Luckily, you can learn how to write iOS 11 and Swift 4 apps from just about anywhere. Thanks to the iOS 11 and Xcode 9: Complete Swift 4 & Objective-C Course you can have access to 240 lectures, nearly 55 hours of content and much more 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Some of the key benefits of this starter bundle include:
- Access 205 lectures & 37.5 hours of content 24/7
- Learn the Apple iOS development process as it really is
- Create useful apps like GPS maps & clocks
- Discover how to incorporate animations to engage users
- Develop multiple iOS apps that you can release on the App Store under your own account
Whether you have an existing idea or think that the knowledge can help you bring an idea to life for someone else, be sure to grab this amazing developer course for just $15 instead of its usual $200 price.
