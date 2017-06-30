Explore Canada's history with these great iBooks!

Canada is almost 150 years-old, but how did we get here? As a Canuck myself, I often forget just how young we are as a country, but that doesn't mean we don't have an incredible history.

Canadians have a unique history in politics, war, sports, culture and more, making it an extremely interesting subject matter to explore.

Whether you're a proud to be from the Great White North or are just hoping to learn more about Canada, here are some great books to check out in iBooks.

History of Canadian Prime Ministers

From the changes in Canada's political systems to the political leaders that led our country through turbulent times, History of Canadian Prime Ministers is bound to teach you something you didn't know.

From Laurier to Chrétien, this book will teach you all about the past prime ministers and how they shaped our country today.

Canada 1812: Forged in Fire

We Canucks always like to bring up The War of 1812 as the time we burnt down the white house, and while there is some truth to that fact, the war itself was far more important and relevant than that one moment. Canada 1812: Forged in Fire is a very historically accurate graphic novel that depicts the events of the war in an entertaining but educational way.

Technically, Canada wasn't officially a country yet when the War of 1812 happened, but a lot of scholars and historians credit the war with starting the independence movement in Canada.

It's a really fascinating time of North American history, and we don't learn nearly enough about it throughout school. I strongly urge people to check it out.

The Promise of Canada

While not technically a history book, The Promise of Canada is a look at Canadian identity and what that means in today's world.

Award-winning author Charlotte Gray explores the lives of several different prominent Canadians throughout history and examines the mark they made on our country.

The synopsis of the book says it best:

"The Promise of Canada is a fresh take on our history that offers fascinating insights into how we have matured and yet how—150 years after Confederation and beyond—we are still a people in progress."

The Morning After

In 1995, Québec held a sovereignty referendum to see if the people wanted the province of Québec to become its own country. The vote was practically a 50-50 split and has shaped our nation's politics ever since

The Morning After, written by political analyst Chantal Hébert, examines the effect the 1995 Québec Referendum had and continues to have on Canadian politics.

If like me, you were too young to remember the famous vote, this book will not only open your eyes to a part of our recent history but also help you understand the current Québec sovereignty issues that come up in today's politics.

Our Story: Aboriginal Voices on Canada's Past

It's no secret that Canada has a troubled past (and even present) with the indigenous population in Canada. Plenty of atrocities were committed against indigenous people over the 150 years, and more since European settlers came overseas. We are finally in a place where we are starting to take action to rectify and repair the damage done to indigenous communities, and there's a lot of work to be done.

Our Story: Aboriginal Voices on Canada's Past is a collection of stories from First Nations people across Canada who give their perspective on monumental moments in Canada's history.

"Our Story brings together an impressive array of voices — Inuk, Cherokee, Ojibway, Cree, and Salish to name just a few — from across the country and across the spectrum of First Nations. These are the novelists, playwrights, journalists, activists, and artists whose work is both Aboriginal and uniquely Canadian."

This isn't your typical history textbook; these are real stories from real people.