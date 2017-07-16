There's so much more to photography in 2017 than grabbing a point-and-shoot camera and snapping away. These days there are so many different techniques for composing and retouching your photography, and so many different camera styles to choose from. You could spend thousands attending a photography class, but who has the time or money for that?
Save up to 96% on the Learn to Become a Master Photographer 2017 Bundle! Learn More
That's where this great deal from iMore Digital Offers comes in! For a limited time, you can get the Learn to Become a Master Photographer 2017 Bundle for just $34. That's a 96% savings off the regular price of over $1000.
The bundle includes eight courses that cover the following topics:
- Professional Retouching Course in Photoshop
- Mastering Advanced Color Grading in Photoshop
- Creative Photography Composition Masterclass 2017
- iPhone Selfie Portrait Photography
- Home Based Photography Studio Business
- Learn To Use Your DSLR Camera Like A Professional Photographer
- Landscape Photography
- Night Photography
Do you own a DSLR that's collecting dust, looking to brush up on your skills, or even considering starting your own at-home photography studio? This bundle will help you achieve your photography goals and it's all yours for life for only $34. Don't miss out on this great deal!