Arduino is the open-source electronics platform that opens up a whole new world of creating your own cool tech projects. All you need is an Arduino circuit board, an idea, and some basic programming knowledge to put your idea into motion. If this sounds interesting to you but you don't have the circuit board — or even the programming know-how — iMore Digital Offers has a great deal for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Arduino Uno Ultimate Starter Kit & Course Bundle for just $52. This gets you a Vilros Uno Ultimate Starter kit, which includes an Arduino Uno R3 microcontroller and breadboard board and all the other bits and bobs needed to create hundreds of Arduino projects by following along with the included manual and courses.

On the course side, the bundle includes over 15 hours of content spread across nearly 200 lectures which you have access to 24/7 for life so you can always go back and revisit projects or lectures as needed. Typically this starter kit and course bundle would be sold for over $350, but you can get it all for just $52 an incredible 85% off the regular price.

This is a great way to learn how connected devices actually work. You can start to build your own cool projects on the side, or try your hand at creating the next must-have smart home product. It's a cool new hobby that's more accessible than ever thanks to great starter bundles like this so don't miss out.

