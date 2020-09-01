With thousands of new sites launching every hour, web development skills are more valuable than ever. Whether you want to start a new career or build your own startup, The 2020 Ultimate Web Developer & Design Bootcamp Bundle gives you a head start. This learning library includes 69 hours of content, and you can get it now for just $29.99.
To code a website from scratch, you need to master a range of different skills. This bundle speeds up the learning process while providing plenty of opportunities for hands-on practice.
Through 11 beginner-friendly video courses, you learn how to construct custom sites using HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript. The tutorials cover a range of modern web design techniques, from responsive layouts to interactive elements.
You also learn how to code with Python, publish code with Git, grab data using APIs, and use frameworks such as Node, React, and SASS. The courses have an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, and you get lifetime access.
Worth $2,200 in total, the bundle is now only $39.99.
