The Wisdom Panel 3.0 dog DNA test kit is down to $50.99 on Amazon. This kit normally sells for around $80 and rarely ever goes below $70. It has only dropped as low as this deal once before and that was all the way back in May.
Curious where your dog comes from? Maybe you adopted one from a local shelter or took care of one you found on the street? Wondering about his intelligence or susceptibility to disease? Maybe this is just the answer to a question you've never bothered to ask about your dog! This kit uses a simple cheek swab to test your dog's pedigree history. Of course, giving your dog a cheek swab might be difficult, but it is painless... to the dog.
Features include:
- The largest breed database of any DNA test in the world with more than 250 breeds, types and varieties covered.
- The only officially licensed canine DNA test in the US to offer the potentially life-saving MDR1 drug sensitivity screening at no extra charge.
- This single test allows you to test Mixed Breed, Purebred or Designer Dog breed ancestry back to great-grandparents.
- Pre-paid shipping to the lab and results are ready in only 2-3 weeks after the sample arrives.
- You can uncover DNA-based insights that may help you understand your dog's unique appearance, behaviors and wellness needs.
This kit has 4.2 stars based on more than 1.500 user reviews.