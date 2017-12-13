The Wisdom Panel 3.0 dog DNA test kit is down to $50.99 on Amazon. This kit normally sells for around $80 and rarely ever goes below $70. It has only dropped as low as this deal once before and that was all the way back in May.

Curious where your dog comes from? Maybe you adopted one from a local shelter or took care of one you found on the street? Wondering about his intelligence or susceptibility to disease? Maybe this is just the answer to a question you've never bothered to ask about your dog! This kit uses a simple cheek swab to test your dog's pedigree history. Of course, giving your dog a cheek swab might be difficult, but it is painless... to the dog.

Features include:

The largest breed database of any DNA test in the world with more than 250 breeds, types and varieties covered.

The only officially licensed canine DNA test in the US to offer the potentially life-saving MDR1 drug sensitivity screening at no extra charge.

This single test allows you to test Mixed Breed, Purebred or Designer Dog breed ancestry back to great-grandparents.

Pre-paid shipping to the lab and results are ready in only 2-3 weeks after the sample arrives.

You can uncover DNA-based insights that may help you understand your dog's unique appearance, behaviors and wellness needs.

This kit has 4.2 stars based on more than 1.500 user reviews.

See at Amazon