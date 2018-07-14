Summer means the days are long, work gets a break, schools let out, and we have time for some fun in the sun. It also means we have time to expand our horizons, to learn and do new and exciting things. One such thing is learning a new language. How we communicate and how we think are limited only by our command of language, beautiful, lyrical, contextual, nuanced, delicious language. And apps like Duolingo make it easier than ever to learn a new language, to do it from your deck or poolside, from your living room or hotel room, and right on your iPhone and iPad Duolingo - Free - Download now Duolingo on iPhone or iPad is perfect for kids, and for kids of all ages. It's free to use and you can log in with Facebook or Google+, or create a Duolingo account, and then you're all set to get going. Getting started with Duolingo on iPhone and iPad To start choose a course you want to start with. The list is long and there is certainly something for everybody. It's free with some ad placement but for a monthly fee of about $15 you can remove ads and learn offline.

If you're already familiar with the language you can take a short, 5-minute "placement" test to skip ahead.

If you're brand new, you can start with the basics. Lessons include different types of exercises like picture matching, translation through typing, translation through word assembly, multiple choice, and even speaking into the microphone.

Duolingo changes them up as well, so if you ever have to or want to repeat a section, it's never the same way twice.

The best kind of challenge Duolingo gamifies all this to make it fun and to encourage you to keep going. When you complete a section, you get points and bonuses. There's Game Center integration and a leader board so you can follow your friends and try to keep ahead of them. You can even set daily goals to make sure you keep up with your learning.

That game-like design and interactivity makes it perfect for kids, but is also a great way to keep a whole family, group of friends, or co-workers engaged. It makes learning challenging in the funnest sense of the word. To take it up a notch, you can go to the practice area and compete against another learner or yourself or even join a language club.