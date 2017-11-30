Since its inception, Nintendo has made a concerted effort to maintain a somewhat squeaky clean image. With the occasional Rare exception, a Nintendo console has always been a place where parents didn't have to give a second thought about what their kids might be playing. Well, times are changing, and just as society is changing, its views about what media should and should not be consumed so is Nintendo. It has been reported that Nintendo is encouraging developers to make some less family-friendly fare for the Switch. I for one welcome our new M-rated Switch overlords and look forward to what may be coming down the pike when it comes to mature content. With an eye toward this brave new world, let's take a look at a few of the least child-friendly games currently available on the Nintendo Switch. Using my own experience, a little help from Common Sense Media and the ESRB I worked up this list of the games that a parent may not want their kids getting their hands on. There is no last word on what is and is not appropriate. Every kid is different, as is every parent. With all the caveats out of the way, let's get on to the gore and swearing. Doom Rated M by the ESRB

The Grandaddy of gory first-person shooters has made its move into the world of Switch. Smashing Doom down to fit in the palm of your hand is quite the achievement. Just as big of an achievement is the very idea that you can engage in the splatter-fest on a Nintendo branded system. This may be one to keep the young-uns away from until they're a bit older. The violence may be unrealistic but it's most decidedly not cartoonish. Doom is pretty robust nightmare fuel which could ensure that your kids won't want to sleep alone for months to come. See at Amazon Resident Evil: Revelations Rated M by the ESRB

Just as one might expect, the main course of Resident Evil: Revelations is a heapin' helpin' of blood, guts and exploding viscera. This entry into the Resident Evil franchise made its debut on the Nintendo 3DS and now it can be played on the Switch. Not unlike Doom this is a game whose imagery and story could leave a young one with some horror induced insomnia. As if all that violence wasn't enough, I hear tell that there is exactly one swear word uttered in the dialog. See at Amazon The Elder Scrolls V: Skryrim Rated M by the ESRB

I have probably spent hundreds of hours ensconced in the world of Skyrim. There is no denying that it is a fantastic game. There is also no denying that characters will, on occasion, have their heads removed from the rest of their bodies. Skryim does not lean into the gore in the same fashion that Doom or Resident Evil might but there is still a measurable amount of dismemberment all the same. Aside from the occasional decapitation, Skrim does handle some fairly adult themes. I am far from the last word here but I would think that if you were ok letting your kids watch the Lord of the Rings trilogy then they will probably be ok wandering around Skyrim. See at Amazon L.A. Noire Rated M by the ESRB

Developer Rockstar Games is hardly known for their family-friendly output. The house that Grand Theft Auto built is never one to shy away from adult content and L.A. Noire is no exception. It really ticks all the adult-themed boxes. Blood and gore, nudity, sexual themes, strong language, drug use, and violence all come together to make a hell of a game but something you should probably keep the kids away from until they're a bit older. See at Amazon This Is The Police Rated M by the ESRB