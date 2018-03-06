Just days after Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild celebrated its one-year anniversary , Nintendo Japan announced (via GameSpot ) that the official soundtrack will be available in Japan on April 25. This super fan exclusive will feature 211 songs on five disc covering songs from the main game, plus the two DLC expansions, Champions' Ballad and The Mater Trials.

The Special Edition version will include a Play Button - a button device plugged into the box - that is preloaded with 15 curated tracks from the entire Legend of Zelda series plus special packaging. It costs ¥7,000, or about $66.

The standard edition comes with all 211 songs across five discs, but doesn't include the Play Button and the disc jacket is slightly less cool (I still think it's pretty awesome). It costs ¥5,000, or about $45.

There is no information as to whether the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild OST will make its way to the U.S. in an official capacity, but I'm sure we'll see copies up on the resale market within hours of its official release. You might have to pay a pretty penny for it, but it might be worth it, depending on just how much you love BotW.