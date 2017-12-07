The 2017 Game Award is over, but the fun has just begun. In what is either no surprise or a huge upset, Nintendo took home the award for the Game of the Year for Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Link's adventure was in good company and the competition was fierce as Breath of the Wild went up against the likes of Horizon Zero Dawn, Persona 5, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (AKA PUBG), and Nintendo's other contender, Super Mario Odyssey.

Breath of the Wild walked away with a total of three trophies at this year's Game Awards - Best Game Direction and Best Action Game - in addition to the number one game spot.

This is Nintendo's first every win for Game of the Year at the Game Awards, so it's a pretty big deal.

Congratulations to Nintendo and the development team that made Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild the best game of 2017.